Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in December

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 15th total of 226,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Huami stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $12.32. 423,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,949. The firm has a market cap of $763.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.71. Huami has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54.

Get Huami alerts:

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter. Huami had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 9.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Huami by 5,219.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 822,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 806,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Huami by 1,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 240,825 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huami in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,495,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huami in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huami by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.