Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Receives C$7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBM. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,483. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$3.98 and a 1-year high of C$10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

