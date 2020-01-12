Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $75,904.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $75,904.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Mercatox, Upbit and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.27 or 0.01975291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187025 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00027427 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00125536 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.