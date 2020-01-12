HyperCash (HC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.87 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $54.56 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00015049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Coinnest and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,479,888 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Binance, HitBTC, Bithumb, Coinnest, Gate.io, Kucoin, Cryptopia, OKEx, Huobi, Bit-Z, ZB.COM, EXX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

