IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to at Oppenheimer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from to in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAC. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $284.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $282.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.17. 674,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $178.08 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.48 and a 200-day moving average of $233.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $225,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,270. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 24.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 345,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

