IMI plc (LON:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMI plc (LON:IMI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,115 ($14.67).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMI from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($16.18) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded IMI to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of IMI traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,163 ($15.30). 403,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,118. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 896.40 ($11.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,160.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,044.

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

