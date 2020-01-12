IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S (NASDAQ:IMMP) were up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.05, approximately 271,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 90,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of IMMUTEP LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of biological products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutics are based on the lymphocyte activation gene-3 (LAG-3) Ig fusion protein, a cell surface molecule that plays a role in regulating T cells.

