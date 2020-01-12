Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.96. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $107.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 5,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $497,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.