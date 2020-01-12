Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INGN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 630,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,126. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $155.75.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inogen will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 71.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inogen by 247.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,035 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,366 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Inogen by 42.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2,688.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

