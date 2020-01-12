Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi in the second quarter valued at about $39,679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 11,058.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 617,255 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 229.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 766,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,425,000 after purchasing an additional 534,474 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the third quarter valued at about $27,927,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 326.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,458 shares during the period.

Shares of IPHI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.86. The stock had a trading volume of 465,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.92. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $32.43 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.86, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inphi will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

