Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.50 target price on the stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.21.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 451,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,349. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.12. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.00% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,254,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 154,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

