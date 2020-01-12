International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Shore Capital raised their target price on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LON:IPF opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 152.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. International Personal Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 86.80 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 225 ($2.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $357.89 million and a PE ratio of 5.28.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

