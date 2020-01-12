Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.74

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 35988 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.65.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RWL)
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
