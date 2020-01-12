Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,530,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,312,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 287,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,416 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 50,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,546 shares during the last quarter. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

