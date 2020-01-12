Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as high as $15.65. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $15.64, with a volume of 1,400 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IIM)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
