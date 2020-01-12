InvestFeed Market Capitalization Hits $46,451.00 (IFT)

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, InvestFeed has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. InvestFeed has a market capitalization of $46,451.00 and approximately $18.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.17 or 0.01893235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00187342 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00121264 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

InvestFeed Token Profile

InvestFeed was first traded on June 28th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here . InvestFeed’s official message board is medium.com/@investFeed . The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com

Buying and Selling InvestFeed

InvestFeed can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestFeed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestFeed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestFeed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

