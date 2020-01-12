IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $19.56 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coineal and IDEX. IoTeX has a market cap of $19.56 million and $2.50 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IoTeX has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.06024062 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026898 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035532 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00001167 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coineal, Bilaxy, Binance, Kucoin, Bgogo and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.