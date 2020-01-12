ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.44.

ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter.

About ISUZU MOTORS LT/ADR

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and engine components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and busses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines. The company was formerly known as Diesel Automobile Industry Co, Ltd.

