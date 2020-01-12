ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on ITT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ITT from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on ITT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

ITT stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. 688,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.06.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.57 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.00%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $412,482.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Macinnis sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total value of $29,051.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $920,969. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ITT by 3.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 34.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 24.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 98,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.3% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

