IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISEE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio purchased 15,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 3,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $27,171.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,339 shares in the company, valued at $462,725.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,465 shares of company stock worth $120,649. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $5,348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $1,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $1,476,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $886,000. 37.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 533,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,107. The company has a market capitalization of $312.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.97. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

