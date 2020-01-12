J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,494.29 ($19.66).

Several brokerages have issued reports on JDW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

J D Wetherspoon stock traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,605 ($21.11). 44,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 1,114 ($14.65) and a one year high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,609.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

