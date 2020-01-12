J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.15 Million

Equities analysts expect J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) to post $283.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $283.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.30 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $271.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.09). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $311.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. ValuEngine cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.50.

In related news, Director Sidney R. Brown sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total value of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald B. Shreiber sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $365,880.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,380. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.52 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $196.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

