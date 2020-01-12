Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives $93.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 20,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $1,563,047.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,943,088.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total value of $30,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,941.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,785,081 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,026,000 after buying an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,780,000 after buying an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,069,000 after buying an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. 478,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,654. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.22. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

