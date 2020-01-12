Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) shares fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.32, 1,530,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 585,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.61 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jason Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Jason Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:JASN)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

