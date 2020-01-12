Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Hold

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $28.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $397,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.