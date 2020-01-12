Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 3,553,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,614,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 73.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 30,492 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $6,698,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 17.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.