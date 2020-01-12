Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.35, approximately 105,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 70,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMDA. ValuEngine upgraded Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kamada in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kamada by 69.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 82,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

