Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.13.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $72.17. The stock had a trading volume of 325,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,609. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $152.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Healy bought 156,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston bought 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 158,465 shares of company stock valued at $15,155,159.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

