Kava Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00012704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava Profile