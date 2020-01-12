Kava Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Kava has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00012704 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002618 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012285 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01982377 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00187066 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00027505 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00125112 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
Kava Profile
Buying and Selling Kava
Kava can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
