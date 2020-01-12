KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. We are further encouraged after the company reported better-than-expected earnings in third-quarter fiscal 2019. The results mainly benefited from continued progress of the Returns-Focused Growth plan, given stellar average community count growth of 18% year over year. Although the company’s top and bottom lines declined on a year-over-year basis, it remains upbeat about improvement in fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company believes that solid backlog level ($2.3 billion), declining mortgage rates, steady economic growth and favorable demographics will continue providing a healthy backdrop for the housing industry, thereby helping it to grow further in fiscal 2020. However, lower average selling price is a concern.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James raised KB Home from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of KBH traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,821,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $495,202.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,316.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,743 shares of company stock worth $10,311,459 over the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

