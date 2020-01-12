KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Short Interest Down 32.8% in December

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

KEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get KEMET alerts:

NYSE KEM traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.58. 1,399,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,216. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KEMET has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KEMET will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KEMET by 154.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KEMET in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in KEMET in the second quarter valued at $614,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in KEMET by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 95,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in KEMET by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEMET Company Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.