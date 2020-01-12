Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,929.58

Shares of Kerry Group PLC (LON:KYGA) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,929.58 and traded as low as $111.80. Kerry Group shares last traded at $114.90, with a volume of 54,299 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3,672.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,929.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,401.48.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

