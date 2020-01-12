Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.60

Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.37. Key Tronic shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 645 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Tronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $105.29 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 3.6% in the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 11.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 185,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 396,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Key Tronic by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after buying an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

