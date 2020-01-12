KeyCorp Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

KeyCorp restated their buy rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has a $18.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BBBY. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised Bed Bath & Beyond to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of BBBY stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.56. 19,708,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,832,295. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

