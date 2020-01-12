Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 30.6% in December

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the December 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. 3,233,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,450. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $408.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,333,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,183,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 123,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

