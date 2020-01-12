Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,180,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.92. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 24.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

