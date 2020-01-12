Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

KFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 6,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Kingsway Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.

