Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) Short Interest Down 65.0% in December

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the December 15th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
KFS stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. 6,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Kingsway Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 189.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 217,957 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About Kingsway Financial Services
Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft.
