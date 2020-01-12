Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0072 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $18,749.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007993 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

