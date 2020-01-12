Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Downgraded by Cowen to “Market Perform”

Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KSS. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $46.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

