Krios (KRI) Market Cap Tops $3.74 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. Krios has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $9,238.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Krios has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Krios token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krios alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.55 or 0.01994412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00186576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00125149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,191,529 tokens. Krios’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.