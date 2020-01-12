Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSTR. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total transaction of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 294,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $94.97 and a twelve month high of $120.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

