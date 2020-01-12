Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Update

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the December 15th total of 10,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $71.94.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the third quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 18.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,124 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

