LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of LGIH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. The stock had a trading volume of 198,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,975. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.90. LGI Homes has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $89.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 312,154 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 366,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after buying an additional 199,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,160,000 after buying an additional 191,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,874,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.