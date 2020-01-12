Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.73 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.62 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00017999 BTC on popular exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.05 or 0.00630642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010174 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

