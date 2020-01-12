LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPTH. ValuEngine cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. B. Riley cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

LightPath Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.54. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned about 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

