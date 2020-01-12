Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limestone Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Limestone Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMST traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,562. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $107.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

