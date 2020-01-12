Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ LORL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $967.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.