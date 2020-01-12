LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. LoyalCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $904.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.01906796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00186572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00027989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00120991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Coin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $24.68, $24.43, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.