LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LPLA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LPL Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.06. 570,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.49. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $64.78 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $4,415,427.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,449.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 838,919 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,247,000 after acquiring an additional 289,546 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.