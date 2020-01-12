LRM Coin (LRM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded down 43.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, LRM Coin has traded 43.5% lower against the dollar. LRM Coin has a market cap of $316.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LRM Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LRM Coin

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . LRM Coin’s official website is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

