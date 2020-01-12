Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Shares Gap Down to $44.37

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.85, but opened at $44.37. Luckin Coffee shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 29,505,800 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Luckin Coffee from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Luckin Coffee from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 557.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LK. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

